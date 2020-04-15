McKEEFRY,
Cyril Bertram Francis:
Peacefully passed away on April 13, 2020. Loved son of the late James and Ailis McKeefry. Loved and cherished husband of Rosalind. A much loved father and father-in-law of John and Sonya, Paul and Lisa, Katy-Ann and Ian Luciani, and Mark and Juanita. A loved GeeDee of Sophia, Isabella, and James; Lucy-Rose, and Matthew; Thomas, Anna, and George; Jack, and Liam. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Therese (dec) and Peter Hickman (dec), John (dec) and Bernadette, Peter and Lynnsey, Margaret Aperloo and Brian Sundborn. FUN Uncle Sua to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Cyril McKeefry' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A private burial is to take place for Cyril. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020