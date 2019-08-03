HUGHES, Cyril Richard:
Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Anne, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard (deceased), Sally, Virginia and Peter Malcolmson, Bronwyn, Timothy and Marilyn. Loved grandad of Greer, Lucy, Ellie, William, Claire, Kate, Jane, Sarah, and Hannah. Loved great-grandad of Max, Blake, Hayley, Alannah, Leo, and Matisse.
"A worker at rest"
Messages may be addressed to the Hughes family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Cyril's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019