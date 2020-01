HINES, Cyril James:Peacefully on January 15, 2020, at Radius Hawthorne, in his 95th year. Loved husband of the late Val, father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Don, John and Karen (deceased), Geoff, Barry and Sharon, Mark, and Graeme, loved grandfather of Jan, Matt; Larissa, and Kayla, great-granddad of Conrad, Kieran; Isaac; Oliver, and Maddison, loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Bev (deceased), Alan and Mary, Jack (deceased); and the Laugesen family, Max and Estelle (deceased), Joy and Arthur Coleman (deceased), Barry (deceased) and Dorothy, Peter and Marie (deceased), Bill (deceased) and Annette, Ross and Esme, and a much loved uncle. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Hawthorne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cyril Hines, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Cyril will be held graveside, at Belfast Cemetery, Belfast Road, on Monday, January 20, at 1.30pm.