HINES, Cyril James:
Peacefully on January 15, 2020, at Radius Hawthorne, in his 95th year. Loved husband of the late Val, father and father-in-law of Sheryl and Don, John and Karen (deceased), Geoff, Barry and Sharon, Mark, and Graeme, loved grandfather of Jan, Matt; Larissa, and Kayla, great-granddad of Conrad, Kieran; Isaac; Oliver, and Maddison, loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Bev (deceased), Alan and Mary, Jack (deceased); and the Laugesen family, Max and Estelle (deceased), Joy and Arthur Coleman (deceased), Barry (deceased) and Dorothy, Peter and Marie (deceased), Bill (deceased) and Annette, Ross and Esme, and a much loved uncle. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Hawthorne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cyril Hines, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Cyril will be held graveside, at Belfast Cemetery, Belfast Road, on Monday, January 20, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020