Peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Loved and adored husband of Greta for 65 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Tina and David, and Richard and Sara. Precious "Pops" of Victoria and Josh, Alex and Tesh, and Taylor and Caitlin. Loved son of the late Myra and the late Cyril (snr); and loved brother of the late Lyall. A dear friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Cyril. Messages may be addressed to the Berthold family. c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/csberthold1302 A Celebration of Cyril's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm.







BERTHOLD, Cyril Sydney:Peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Loved and adored husband of Greta for 65 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Tina and David, and Richard and Sara. Precious "Pops" of Victoria and Josh, Alex and Tesh, and Taylor and Caitlin. Loved son of the late Myra and the late Cyril (snr); and loved brother of the late Lyall. A dear friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Cyril. Messages may be addressed to the Berthold family. c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/csberthold1302 A Celebration of Cyril's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020

