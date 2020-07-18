WHITTAKER,
Cynthia Lorraine:
On July 11, 2020, passed peacefully at The Village Palms Care Centre. Dearly loved daughter of the late Norma and Vincent, granddaughter of the late Nana Gladys Marks, loved and treasured sister of Suzanne, and Peter and Glynis. A special thank you to the staff and carers at The Village Palms for their wonderful care of Cynthia. Messages may be sent to 49 Johnson Street, Kaiapoi 7630. A private family gathering for Cynthia has been held.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020