ROWSE, Cynthia Gertrude:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital ICU after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of David, much loved mum of Tania, and Ewen, and a loved mother-in-law of Andy, and Jocelyn. A loved Gran of Tobin, and a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Margaret, and the late Elaine, loved daughter of the late Les and Gwen. Will be sadly missed by her extended family. Messages for the Rowse Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation for Cynthia will be held, a Memorial Service will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on Dec. 31, 2019