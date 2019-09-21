Cynthia HAWTIN

Aged 83, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 15, 2019. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John for 55 years. Much loved and treasured mother of Fiona, Mark and Melanie, and loved mother in-law to Jonathan, Susannah and Greg. Beloved sister of Vilma, Kathleen (Sydney) and the late Bryan and Billy. Cherished Nana of Polly, Louis, Thomas and Millie. Dearly loved daughter of the late William and Lynea. Thank you to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for the care and respect that was shown to Dawn. A private cremation has been held.

