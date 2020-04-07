GURDEN, Cynthia

Florence Dawn (Dawn):

Passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Granger House Rest Home Greymouth, dearly loved wife of the late Syd, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jackie, David and Michelle, Graeme and Carolyn, and Tony and Jackie. Loved nana of Kurt and Ian, Hayley and Kelsey, Trent and Tamara and Braedon, and Calib and Liam. Loved daughter of the late George and Rhoda Cooper. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George and Phyllis, Ken and the late Margaret, and Ramona, Annabelle and the late Jeff; Ben and Elsie, Harry, Glad, Ettie, and Vera and Jack Turner (all deceased), Estelle and the late Bob Hubbard, Myra and the late Laurie Baynes, the late Eric Gurden, Kevin Knapp and the late Christine, and a much loved aunty. In her 79th year. Messages to 139 Bright St, Cobden 7802. Due to current restrictions a private family burial will be held, but a ceremony to celebrate Dawn's life will be advised at a later date.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth



