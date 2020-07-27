GAMBLE, Cynthia Mabel
(formerly Koskela, nee Cave):
Of Lyttelton. Peacefully, on July 25, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Charlie and the late Warren Koskela. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Sandra, Lynette and Ken, Glenys and Don, and the late Bryan. Loved stepmother of the Gamble family. Much loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Harry, Tom and Noel. Special thanks to the medical team at the Christchurch Public Hospital and St John's Ambulance for their love and care of Cynthia. Messages may be addressed to the Gamble-Koskela family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cmgamblekoskela2507 or at the service. A service in commemoration of Cynthia's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020