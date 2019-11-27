SKILTON, Craig Andrew:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, aged 52. Much loved son of the late Bryan and Florence. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Karen (Renall), Gary and Barbara, and Graeme and Mary. Loved by all his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Never to be forgotten.
Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch Public Hospital and the staff of Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages to the Skilton Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service for Craig will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019