ROSS, Craig Andrew:
Peacefully in the loving care of his family, at home in Dunedin; aged 53 years. It is with much sadness that dear Craig "Our Rock" has passed away on March 28, after a courageous fight. Much loved son and best friend of Joan and the late Ken (Oamaru), dearly loved big brother and brother-in-law of Sonia and Paul "The Gov" (Christchurch).
You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
"Go have that catch up with Ken at the 19th Hole".
Messages to 15 Hannah Place, Holmes Hill, Oamaru 9401 or on Craig's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2020