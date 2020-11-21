PETRIE Craig Alexander:
18.7.1983 - 12.11.2020
Craig died from injuries after being hit by a car while out cycling. Loved husband of Danielle, and loved father of Kendall, and Boden. Craig is loved by his family and friends in New Zealand and Wales. Messages to the Petrie Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Craig will be held at The Trinity Church, 2 Mclaughlins Road, Darfield, on Friday, November 27, at 11.00am. Burial in the Kimberley Cemetery, 451 Kimberley Road.
Published in The Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020