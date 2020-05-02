MILLAR, Craig John:
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, suddenly in Christchurch, aged 51. Loved son of John (dec) and Heather Millar, brother and brother-in-law of Michelle and Don Desmond and Karen Millar. Uncle to his niece Niamh and nephews Jared and Kieran. Nephew of the late Margaret and Rex Thomas, and Allan and Carol Frost. Messages to the Millar Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch. Private cremation has taken place. Due to the current lockdown restrictions a gathering to remember Craig will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020