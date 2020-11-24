MANSON,
Craig Leslie George (Manny):
Passed away on November 20, 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, much loved father of Adam, and Jamie, and a much loved grandad. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lynda and Paul Laird, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews, and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Craig Manson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Craig's life will be held in our Westpark Capel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 26, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 24, 2020