JONES,
Craig Leonard (Smurf):
Passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Beloved partner of Justine, proud father and grandad. Smurf's last wishes were to spend his last days with Justine, Jaeger, Allesha and grandkids - if you could please all respect that and visit between the hours of 10.00am - 8.00pm that would be very much appreciated. Messages to the Jones family, c/- PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A Service for Smurf will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 1.30pm, at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Johns Road or entrance off Wilkinsons Road.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020