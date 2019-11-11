Craig CAMPBELL

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 p.m.
Westpark Chapel,
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Craig Finlay:
On November 8, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 62 years. Loved father of Scott, loved husband of Bronwyn, cherished son of Judith and the late Angus, loved brother and brother-in- law of John and Leah, Kathryn and Steven Cronshaw, Chris and Margot, loved uncle of his nephews and niece. Special thanks to the Nurses and staff of Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, and the dedicated team at Nurse Maude Hospice for their exceptional care of Craig. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Craig's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday November 13, at 6.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019
