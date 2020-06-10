BALL, Craig Anthony:
Suddenly on June 4, 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved partner of Carol Glubb, much loved dad and father-in-law of Melinda and Jason Baker, Jonathan (Perth), Grace and Daniel Reid, proud grandad of Georgia, Arlo, and Brody; dearly loved son of Brian and the late Pamela Ball, brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Gail, Darryl and Majella, Clarke and Mechelle, Michele and Hub, and loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
So very sadly missed.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Craig Ball, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Craig will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, June 12 at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020