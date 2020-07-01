Craig ALDRIDGE

Guest Book
  • "I am sorry to hear of Craig's passing."
    - Liz Beaven
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

ALDRIDGE, Craig (Audi):
On June 29, 2020, peacefully at Parkstone Hospital; aged 69 years. Dearly loved father of James, loved son of the late Alex and Hazel, loved brother and brother-in-law of Warrick and Marion, Toni (deceased) and Ian Walker and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Parkstone, Burwood and Christchurch Hospitals. Messages to the Aldridge family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Craig's request, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.