AITCHISON, Craig James:
On November 1, 2020, Craig passed away in Christchurch Hospital; aged 44 years. Dearly loved fiancé of Sonya, a much loved son of Rosalie and Alistair, and a cherished little brother of Cindy and Lisa. Adored uncle of Alex, great step-dad of William, Gregory, and James and brother-in-law of Trevor.
Dearly missed and forever
in our hearts
The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Craig by the staff at Christchurch Hospital ICU North. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to Craig's family c/- PO Box 111 01, Christchurch, 8443. Come and share your memories you have with family and friends at a Memorial Service for Craig which will be held in the Christchurch Golf Club, 45 Horseshoe Lake Road, Shirley, on Sunday, November 8, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020