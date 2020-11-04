Craig AITCHISON

Guest Book
  • "Where to start,what to say......... It's been an absolute..."
    - David Gamble
  • "Deepest sympathies for your loss. To Rosalie, Alastair,..."
    - Garth Smith
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss, Craig was a great man, I..."
    - sonja Jorgensen
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Christchurch Golf Club
45 Horseshoe Lake Road
Shirley
View Map
Death Notice

AITCHISON, Craig James:
On November 1, 2020, Craig passed away in Christchurch Hospital; aged 44 years. Dearly loved fiancé of Sonya, a much loved son of Rosalie and Alistair, and a cherished little brother of Cindy and Lisa. Adored uncle of Alex, great step-dad of William, Gregory, and James and brother-in-law of Trevor.
Dearly missed and forever
in our hearts
The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Craig by the staff at Christchurch Hospital ICU North. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to Craig's family c/- PO Box 111 01, Christchurch, 8443. Come and share your memories you have with family and friends at a Memorial Service for Craig which will be held in the Christchurch Golf Club, 45 Horseshoe Lake Road, Shirley, on Sunday, November 8, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.