McGREGOR,
Cory-Blue Pitiroi:
On October 9, 2020, passed away unexpectedly. Precious and adored son of Gina and Steve. Loved brother of Sophie and partner Luke. Favourite uncle of Kora and a loved nephew, cousin and friend to many.
'Cory, you lit up our world, we loved you so much, until we see you again our
beautiful boy'
Whanau and friends may pay their respects to Cory and family at his parents home, 27 Knowles Crescent, Ocean Ridge, Kaikoura, from this day, Saturday. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, on Monday, October 12, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private family service.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020