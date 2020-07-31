Corrie LAKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corrie LAKE.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

LAKE, Corrie Aldwyn:
Corrie passed away, peacefully, in Blenheim, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of Noelene for over 73 years. Much loved dad of Caryl and John, Mary and Peter, Ali, Audrey and John, and Don and Helen. Much loved grandad of 17 grandchildren and grandda of his 26 great-grandchildren.
A true gentleman who will be deeply missed.
Messages may be sent to 155 Grafton Road, Roseneath, Wellington 6011. Special thanks to Alana and Riley for their love and care of their grandad, and also to everyone at Bethsaida Retirement Village. A farewell service and celebration of Corrie's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, on Tuesday, August 4, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

logo
Published in The Press on July 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.