KARREMAN,
Cornelis Jan (John):
3.12.1938 - 29.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Avonlea Dementia and Rest Home after a long battle with dementia. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Tina and Steve (dec) and father-in-law of Helen (England). Loving Grandad of Ryan and Ashleigh, Logan and Lauren, Abi, Joe and Saskia (England). Great-Grandad of Lennon. Loved uncle of both the Karreman (Netherlands) and Forbes family (NZ). John's body has been donated to the School of Medicine in Dunedin. Sincere thanks to the nurses, caregivers and wonderful team at Avonlea for your outstanding devotion and care of John. We also would like to thank Dementia Canterbury for their support over the years. We respectfully request no flowers. Instead donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cjkarreman2904 A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020