Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Reformed Church of Bishopdale
90 Highsted Road
Bishopdale
de RUITER,
Cornelis Wouter (Kees):
(formerly of Case Distributors) On October 31, 2020, at Diana Isaac Rest Home. Gone to be with his Lord. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Yoka, loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Te Puna, Michael and Petra, Martin and Rebekah, and loved opa of Tim.
"With God, which is far better"
Special thanks to the staff of the Special Care Unit at Diana Isaac. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in the Reformed Church of Bishopdale, 90 Highsted Road, Bishopdale, on Friday, November 6, at 10.00am, interment thereafter at Yaldhurst Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020
