CLAASSEN,
Cornelia Johanna:
Passed away peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Henricus. Loved mother of Angela and Martin. Loved mother-in-law of Mark. Much loved grandmother of Amanda, Matthew, Kane, and Jasmine. A much loved great-grandmother. Many thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac for all their loving care of Cornelia and the family. Messages to the Claassen family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020