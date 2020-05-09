Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, suddenly at home; aged 20 years. Dearly loved son of Carolyn and Nigel, and brother of Josh, Rhys and the late Jessica. Friend of Josh's partner Le-May. Much loved grandson, nephew and cousin. Corey we are broken-hearted and will miss you terribly. Hope you have caught your "big fish" and re-united with your sister. We will miss your generosity, smile and awesome sense of humour. Life, card games, movies and family camping holidays won't be the same without our master fisherman. You faced lots of challenges in your short life, now you can rest easy with our love and we look forward to seeing you in our memories until we meet again. Huge thanks to all emergency services involved, your time, efforts and care of Corey were much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance or Epilepsy New Zealand would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Special thanks to all our friends and family who supported us through this tragedy. Funeral service details to follow.







