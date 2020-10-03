Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Constance Edith (Connie):

Died peacefully on September 21, 2020, in her 96th year, at Burwood Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved daughter of the late Wilfred and Elsie Bishop, and sister and sister-in-law of the late Gordon and June Bishop (Southbridge). Much loved Aunt of Trish and Grant Patten (Broadfield), Alan (Southbridge), Warren and Rosemarie (Mossman, Qld). Much loved Great-Aunty Con of Tim and Jessie, Hannah, and Dale. Loved Great-Great-Aunty Con of Lily, and Sam Patten. Respected and loved friend of the Rapley family, the Bishop cousins and loved Aunt of the Wylie nieces and nephews and their families. Sadly missed by her wide circle of family and friends.

A long life lived to the fullest surrounded by those she loved, enjoyed the company of and could have a good laugh with.

At Connie's request a private farewell has been held. Messages to The family of the late Connie Wylie, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.







