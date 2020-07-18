MENZIES,
Constance Anne (Ma):
In loving memory of Ma, peacefully on June 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Debbie Menzies (Fairlie), Blair and Craig (Australia), loved sister and sister-in-law of Maurice and Nolene (Auckland), loved Nan and G-Nan of Shane, Renee, Connie, Ryan, Nathan, Cheyenne and Cody, and her 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial for Ma will be held once family can return from overseas. Messages to 32 School Road, Fairlie, South Canterbury.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020