MACKLE,
Conrad Hugh (Con):
On June 20, 2019 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved and devoted husband of Thora for 55 years, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Con Mackel c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Con will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 26, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019