SMITH, Connie:
Passed away in the care of Cashmere View Hospital, on November 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Thomas, very much loved mum of Steve, and Sue, and mother-in-law of Rose, and Andy. Cherished grandma of Amy, Patrick, Katie, Olivia, Millie, Adam, and Joseph, and great- grandmother of Violet, Connor, and Hazel. A big thank you to all the staff of Ashgrove, at Cashmere View Hospital, for their exceptional care and kindness to Connie, and her family, in her last days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Connie Smith, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Connie will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 1 James Street, Lincoln, on Thursday, November 12, at 11.00am. All her friends are most welcome.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020