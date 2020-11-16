WALKER,
Colleen Ann (nee Moore):
On November 14, 2020, Colleen passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at the age of 74. Colleen was the dearly beloved wife of David, mother to Annabelle, David, and Debra. Sister to the late Russell, Bill, and Grace. Grandmother to William, Millie, Henry and Florence. Cherished daughter to the late Bob and Gwen Moore. She will be missed. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude for all of their support, patience, respect, and compassion over the last few weeks. A ceremony will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, November 19, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated in memory of Colleen and can be left at the service. Messages can be addressed to the Walker Family at 2/36 Russley Road, Christchurch, or to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020