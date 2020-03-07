SULLIVAN, Colleen Anne:
On March 5, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Brian for 58 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Adele, Gavin and Terri (UK), Claire and Pablo, loved nana of Dani, Jared, Brianna; Lucien, and Claudia, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Eloise Sears (USA), Di and Bob Leary, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 10 Christchurch Hospital for their care and support of Colleen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Sullivan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Colleen will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (entrance off Gardiners Road), on Monday, March 9, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020