SLOSS, Colleen Patricia:
On August 15, 2020, passed away at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, and a much loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Roger McLeod, Wendy and Kieran McGoverin. A devoted and much loved nana of Blaise and Jo, Glenn and Taryn, Heidi and Clayton, and a precious great-nana of Taylor, Tiago, Brock, Blaise, Summer, and Cruz.
'She lived for those she loved, and those she loved remembered'.
Thank you to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria who looked after and cared for our mother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Sloss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be made directly to stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate/.
As requested, a private funeral for Colleen has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020