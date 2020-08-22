Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen SLOSS. View Sign Death Notice



On August 15, 2020, passed away at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, and a much loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Roger McLeod, Wendy and Kieran McGoverin. A devoted and much loved nana of Blaise and Jo, Glenn and Taryn, Heidi and Clayton, and a precious great-nana of Taylor, Tiago, Brock, Blaise, Summer, and Cruz.

'She lived for those she loved, and those she loved remembered'.

Thank you to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria who looked after and cared for our mother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Sloss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be made directly to

As requested, a private funeral for Colleen has been held.







SLOSS, Colleen Patricia:On August 15, 2020, passed away at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, and a much loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Roger McLeod, Wendy and Kieran McGoverin. A devoted and much loved nana of Blaise and Jo, Glenn and Taryn, Heidi and Clayton, and a precious great-nana of Taylor, Tiago, Brock, Blaise, Summer, and Cruz.'She lived for those she loved, and those she loved remembered'.Thank you to the staff at Bainswood on Victoria who looked after and cared for our mother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Sloss, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be made directly to stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate/ As requested, a private funeral for Colleen has been held. Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers