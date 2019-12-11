SINCLAIR,
Colleen Margaret (Coll):
23.11.1927 - 8.12.2019
At Windsor House in the presence of her loving family, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Ken, and loved mother of the late Christina Sinclair. Loved mother of Kathleen, mother-in-law of Ben, and grandmother of Bonnie Ede (Geraldine). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Esmae (Dec'd) and Bruce Collier, Deirdre and the late Leonard Harbord, Pat and the late Allan McIntosh, Christine (Dec'd) and Stewart Mitchell. A loved aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages c/- the Sinclair family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday, December 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019