SANDS, Colleen Heather:
On July 26, 2020, suddenly at home. Dearly loved wife of Bruce, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Diane, and Gareth and Nikki, loved nan of Kyle, Shanay; Rikki, Kurtis, and Brittany. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Sands, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Colleen will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Monday, August 3 at 10.30am. Followed by interment at Kaiapoi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020