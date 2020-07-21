GILMOUR, Colleen Anne:
On July 20, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Val, Louise and Royce, Rob and Lyn, Sue and Paul, loved nana of her 14 grandchildren, and great-nana of her 11 great-grandchildren. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Gilmour, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Mass for Colleen will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, July 23 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 21, 2020