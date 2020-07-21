Colleen GILMOUR

  • "Very sorry to hear of your loss. Colleen and Terry and..."
    - Andrew Rusbatch
  • "I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my..."
    - Ashleigh Arras
  • "Rest In Peace nana, you will be forever missed and loved."
    - Josh Kewish
  • "You will be missed more than you could ever imagine nana,..."
    - brad kewish
  • "You will forever be In my heart Nana, you were such a great..."
    - Sophie Kewish
GILMOUR, Colleen Anne:
On July 20, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Val, Louise and Royce, Rob and Lyn, Sue and Paul, loved nana of her 14 grandchildren, and great-nana of her 11 great-grandchildren. Messages may addressed to The Family of the late Colleen Gilmour, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Mass for Colleen will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 61 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Thursday, July 23 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Belfast Cemetery.

