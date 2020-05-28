DAY, Colleen Elizabeth:
11.6.1941 - 25.5.2020
Passed peacefully in Christchurch Hospital. Much loved mum of Mark and Diane, Lucas, Jenise, Rodney, Richard and Heidi, and Allan Day. Loved sister of Rex, Kevin, the late Neil and Graham Kelly. Loved nana and auntie to all her grandkids and great-grandkids and nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Debbie who was with her at the end of her journey. Private cremation. A memorial service to be held later this year.
Fly high mum you're at peace now and will be greatly missed. We love you xx
Published in The Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020