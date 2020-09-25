Colleen CLARK

Death Notice

CLARK, Colleen Mary Ellen:
On September 23, 2020, peacefully at Kaikoura Hospital, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross, loved mother of Joe (deceased) and Di, Cynthia and Ian Gardner, Rosslyn and Bruce Hills, John and Rece Clark. Dearly loved and adored Nana of 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Much loved friend to many. Our special thanks to the wonderful doctors and staff of the Kaikoura Hospital. Messages can be sent C/- Clark Family, PO Box 143, Kaikoura. Interment will be held at the Waiau Cemetery, on Tuesday, September 29, at 1.15pm, followed by a Celebration of Colleen's life and afternoon tea at the Rotherham Hall, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020
