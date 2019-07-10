CARTER,
Colleen Mary (nee Davis):
At home on July 6, 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Jenny and Todd, and Chris and Fabiana. Much loved grandmother to Joshua, Aria, Charlie, and Lucas. Loved and respected by Michael Carter.
We have so many
happy memories.
You will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated, and can be made in Colleen's name, to Dove House, PO Box 125-040. Auckland 1071. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Saturday, July 13 at 3.00pm. All communications to the Carter family, C/- Sibuns 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019