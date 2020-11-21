CALDER, Colleen Joy:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home, dearly loved wife of the late Arthur (Arty), much loved mother of Wendy and Bary and the late Steve, Suzanne, and Colin, loved nana of Amy, Rachel, Sarah, Jason, Gavin, and Nicole, and loved great-gran of Zak and Milly, loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and Arthur Quy, Ned and Flora Crook, Joan and Doug Watson, and the late Allan and Jean Crook, and the late Pud Crook, a loved aunty and cousin, and good friend of Judy and Brownie.

At Rest

Messages to 204 Omoto Rd, Greymouth. A celebration of Colleen's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Monday at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



