Colleen BUTCHER

Death Notice

BUTCHER, Colleen Shirley:
(Formerly of Wainuiomata). On July 4, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Christine, and Leigh and Kevin Long. Loved Nana of Haley, Deanna, Yvette, Aaron, and Serena; Krissie, and Rachel, treasured Great-Nana of Caleb, Tayla, Devin, Layton; Chloe, Saphire, Alexis, Heidi, and Bonnie, and Great-Great-Nana of Ryder. Colleen was a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. Messages to the Butcher Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private cremation has been held and a gathering to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at Leigh and Kevin's residence in Kaiapoi on Saturday, July 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020
