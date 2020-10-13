BUNZ, Colleen Rose:
Passed peacefully on October 9, 2020, at Carinity Hilltop Rest Home in Brisbane, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of her late husband, Denny. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of David and Maureen, Jenny and Renny (Hantler), Russell (dec) and Jacqui, Stephen and Vivianne, Sharon and Lester (Smit), Wayne and Heidi. Most loved Nana and Great-Nana Rose. A Service will be held in Brisbane on Thursday, October 15, with a Memorial Service in Rangiora at a later date.
R.I.P. Mum, you deserve it.
Published in The Press on Oct. 13, 2020