BOWEN, Colleen Elsie
(formerly Wilson)
(nee McGrath):
Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at Edith Cavell Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Patrick, much loved mum to Simon, Brent, Craig, Michelle (deceased), and Sandra. Loved and treasured sister of Jenny and Brian (deceased). Grandma to ten grandchildren and great-grandma to eight.
''You will always be loved''
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Edith Cavell Lifecare and Village, Sumner, who looked after Colleen during her time there. Messages may be addressed to the Bowen family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. As per Colleen's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020