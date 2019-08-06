BOURKE, Colleen Margaret:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Greymouth, on August 5, 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Michael, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Don, Karen and Kevin, Tony and Ruth, Mary Jane and Bruce, and Peter and Melissa, loved nana of Libby, Gemma, Rose, Finn, Enya, Jack, Ryley, Claudia, Max, Ben, Zak, and Jordan, loved great-nana of Ollie , Charlie, Ava, Bianca, and Annabelle, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and special friend of many. Messages to 111 Alexander Street, Greymouth 7805. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patricks Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2019