On July 5, 2019, at Bainswood on Victoria (Rangiora). Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Addis and the late Percy Thompson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Carla, Allison and Dale, Gwenda and the late Allan, Colin and Dawn, and Leonie (Lee). Loved Nana of her 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff and management of Bainswood on Victoria for their care of Colleen over the time of her stay with them. A funeral service for Colleen will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Tuesday, July 16 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Culverden Cemetery at 2.30pm. Messages to the Addis family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







