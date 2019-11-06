Colin WIDGERY

Guest Book
  • "My humble respects, Colin.Thinking of family. Sorry can't..."
    - Graham Braddock
Service Information
Integrity Cremations
34 Allen Street
CBD,Christchurch , Canterbury
8011
(080)-000-0121
Death Notice

WIDGERY, Colin Douglas:
On November 2, 2019, passed away peacefully at Avon Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 91 years. The Widgery family announces with great sadness the death of a beloved husband of Joyce, father and father-in-law of Merelyn and Graeme Hayman, Robyn and Howard Murray, James and Camilla Widgery, John and Marcha Widgery, loved grandfather of his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Colin will be remembered for his loving faithfulness by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Opawa Baptist Church, 285 Wilson Road, Waltham, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 9 at 1.30pm. There will be an opportunity to make a donation in Colin's memory to the Cancer Society at the service. Messages can be sent to Joyce Widgery, c/- PO Box 32041, Linwood, Christchurch 8147.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.