URQUHART,
Colin Frederick:
Formerly of Erewhon Station, Sheffield and Amberley, aged 72, has put away the hill stick and hung up his hat for the last time. Beloved husband of Lilian, father of Robert, Di, Sue and Bruce and partners. Grandpa to Samantha, Hamish, Jessica and Rebecca. Memorial Service 'the last muster' will be held at Amberley Pavillion (The Tin Shed), Amberley Domain, Douglas Road, on Friday, August 2, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Amberley District Nurses would be appreciated. Messages to 5 Haydon Place, Amberley 7410.
Published in The Press from July 20 to July 27, 2019