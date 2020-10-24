THORNTHWAITE,
Colin Richard:
On October 20, 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of Joan and his girls; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Joy and Allan Lindsay, Carol Ruddenklau and Gerry Ward, Glenys Thornthwaite-Kennett, Diane (dec) and Drew Chartres, and respected friend of Peter Kennett and Peter Ruddenklau (dec), much loved Grandad of Paul and Sheree, Simon and Steph; Nicholas and Karina, Ben and Fiona, Tony and Jes; Emily and Taylor, and Kate; Tomas and Adam, and very special Great-Grandad of Ryan and Amelia, Parker and Darcie; Drew, Jonty and Toby, George and Jack and Jaedean.
Wonderful Memories will be Forever in our Hearts.
A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the Tokomairiro Presbyterian Church, Union Street, Milton, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The service will be livestreamed (please contact family). Donations to the Milton District Nurses may be left at the service. Messages to 141 Adams Flat Road, Milton.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020