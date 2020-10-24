Guest Book View Sign Service Information Doug Nesbit 12 James St Balclutha , Otago 034182814 Service 1:30 p.m. Tokomairiro Presbyterian Church Union Street Milton View Map Death Notice



Colin Richard:

On October 20, 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of Joan and his girls; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Joy and Allan Lindsay, Carol Ruddenklau and Gerry Ward, Glenys Thornthwaite-Kennett, Diane (dec) and Drew Chartres, and respected friend of Peter Kennett and Peter Ruddenklau (dec), much loved Grandad of Paul and Sheree, Simon and Steph; Nicholas and Karina, Ben and Fiona, Tony and Jes; Emily and Taylor, and Kate; Tomas and Adam, and very special Great-Grandad of Ryan and Amelia, Parker and Darcie; Drew, Jonty and Toby, George and Jack and Jaedean.

Wonderful Memories will be Forever in our Hearts.

A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the Tokomairiro Presbyterian Church, Union Street, Milton, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The service will be livestreamed (please contact family). Donations to the Milton District Nurses may be left at the service. Messages to 141 Adams Flat Road, Milton.







THORNTHWAITE,Colin Richard:On October 20, 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of Joan and his girls; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Joy and Allan Lindsay, Carol Ruddenklau and Gerry Ward, Glenys Thornthwaite-Kennett, Diane (dec) and Drew Chartres, and respected friend of Peter Kennett and Peter Ruddenklau (dec), much loved Grandad of Paul and Sheree, Simon and Steph; Nicholas and Karina, Ben and Fiona, Tony and Jes; Emily and Taylor, and Kate; Tomas and Adam, and very special Great-Grandad of Ryan and Amelia, Parker and Darcie; Drew, Jonty and Toby, George and Jack and Jaedean.Wonderful Memories will be Forever in our Hearts.A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the Tokomairiro Presbyterian Church, Union Street, Milton, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The service will be livestreamed (please contact family). Donations to the Milton District Nurses may be left at the service. Messages to 141 Adams Flat Road, Milton. Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers