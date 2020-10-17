STRINGER, Colin Vincent:
Passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Mary-Lynne, David and Rachel, Peter and Heather, Julie and Peter, and a loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
"Now reunited with his loving wife Shirley"
Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their loving care and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin Stringer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020