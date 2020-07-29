SMITH, Colin Clifton Julian:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on July 27, 2020, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 62 years, loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Tracy, Gaeleen (deceased), and Janette and Colin Redpath (Nelson), much loved and cherished grandad of Jack, Hamish and Cassidy, Alexander and Trish, and Cullen, loved brother of Nancy, and brother-in-law of Dora. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"A very dear friend and
a real gentleman"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Colin Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 3, at 10.00am, followed by an interment at St Mary's Churchyard, Halswell.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020