ROSS, Colin Roy:
Passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, after a short illness. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Vi. Loving partner and friend to Norma Fletcher for 15 years, Colin will always be in my heart. Adored dad and father-in-law to Simon and Kathy, Melanie (Mel) and Michael. Adored grandfather to Ben, Emily, and Hadlee. Colin was loved by many, he will be greatly missed and remembered with a smile. Our heartfelt thanks to Nurse Maude and the team at the hospital, Charles Upham for the kindness and gentle care given to Colin. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Tuesday, November 5, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019